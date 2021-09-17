Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / BCCI announces names of India's new junior selection committee members
cricket

BCCI announces names of India's new junior selection committee members

Sridharan will be the chairman of selectors. “Former Tamil Nadu captain Mr Sharath Sridharan will head the committee,” BCCI said while announcing the junior selection committee.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:39 PM IST
BCCI announces appointment of India's new junior selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the appointment of the junior selection committee. The committee includes Sharath Sridharan, Pathik Patel, Ranadeb Bose, Kishan Mohan and Havinder Singh Sodhi. 

Sridharan will be the chairman of selectors. “Former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath Sridharan will head the committee,” BCCI said. 

The committee is as follows:

1. Sharath Sridharan (South Zone) - Chairman

2. Pathik Patel (West Zone)

3. Ranadeb Bose (East Zone)

RELATED STORIES

4. Kishan Mohan (North Zone)

5. Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone)

 

Sridharan is the first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu. He, in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with a highly impressive average of 51.17. He also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

(More to follow…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bcci
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pietersen's comment on Kohli's Instagram post leaves fans confused

Sachin, Kohli, Kevin Pietersen, others wish PM Modi on his 71st birthday

IPL 2021: Holder, Sherfane Rutherford reach UAE to join SRH
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP