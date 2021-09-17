BCCI announces names of India's new junior selection committee members

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the appointment of the junior selection committee. The committee includes Sharath Sridharan, Pathik Patel, Ranadeb Bose, Kishan Mohan and Havinder Singh Sodhi.

Sridharan will be the chairman of selectors. “Former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath Sridharan will head the committee,” BCCI said.

The committee is as follows:

1. Sharath Sridharan (South Zone) - Chairman

2. Pathik Patel (West Zone)

3. Ranadeb Bose (East Zone)

4. Kishan Mohan (North Zone)

5. Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone)

Sridharan is the first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu. He, in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with a highly impressive average of 51.17. He also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

