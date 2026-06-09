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BCCI announces revised India squad for Ireland, England T20Is

India T20I squad announcement: The BCCI made one change in the fast bowling department, with Prasidh Krishna replacing Mohammed Siraj.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 06:14 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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India pacer Mohammed Siraj has pulled out of the squad for the T20I series against Ireland later this month and the subsequent tour of England in July, with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) naming Prasidh Krishna as his replacement. The decision has been taken as part of Siraj's workload management, following an extended period on the road.

India will play two T20Is against Ireland and five against England(AFP)

“Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England,” the release stated.

“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season.”

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Even as several players were afforded breaks, Siraj continued to shoulder a heavy workload. He played all five Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England last summer and was visibly exhausted by the heat during the Test against the West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in October, requiring treatment in the dugout. In the same match, he became India's leading wicket-taker of 2025. Siraj, however, is likely to feature in the ODIs against England, scheduled for July.

Why Prasidh?

India’s updated squad for Ireland and England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

 
prasidh krishna Mohammed Siraj bcci india vs england
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