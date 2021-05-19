Home / Cricket / BCCI annual player contracts: Harmanpreet, Smriti & Poonam retained in Grade A
cricket

BCCI annual player contracts: Harmanpreet, Smriti & Poonam retained in Grade A

Indian T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and lead spinner Poonam Yadav are the three players who have been retained in Grade A, like last year, and will be entitled to a sum of ₹50 lakh.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 10:18 PM IST
(L-R): Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.(BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced its annual player contracts for the senior women cricketers for the ongoing season and the top grade has been kept unchanged. Indian T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and lead spinner Poonam Yadav are the three players who have been retained in Grade A, like last year, and will be entitled to a sum of 50 lakh.

ODI team captain Mithali Raj is in Grade B, along with veteran Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues. These players will get a sum of 30 lakh.

Grade C players comprising Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia and Richa Ghosh will be paid 10 lakh.

A total of 19 players were handed central contracts, which is less than the last season, when 22 players were contracted.

The ones who missed out include Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht and Anuja Patil.

Swashbuckling opener Shafali Verma has been promoted to Grade B from Grade C, along with Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The contracts have been announced just days after Ramesh Powar was re-appointed coach of the senior women's team in place of WV Raman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bcci indian women's cricket team harmanpreet kaur mithali raj smriti madhana
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP