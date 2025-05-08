BCCI attacked for mishandling Rohit Sharma's Test retirement: 'If he had not retired on social media...'

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the Indian Test team via Instagram story on Wednesday evening, confirming that he was stepping back from his role as opener and captain for the red-ball team. However, Rohit’s decision to step back means that he will not be on the receiving end of a farewell despite a long 11-year career within the Indian Test unit. Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket after 67 caps for India in the format.(AFP)

This is a decision that has disappointed some within Indian cricket, including Rohit’s former teammate Manoj Tiwary. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Tiwary revealed that he felt Rohit was deserving of a more ceremonious farewell, given his significance to the Indian team over the years.

"If Rohit Sharma had retired not on social media but on the field after playing, it would have been a more fitting send-off,” said Tiwary. “It would've felt better for all of us too.”

While players such as James Anderson and Tim Southee have received popular farewells in recent years, Rohit will not have the same grace, having taken a step back ahead of India’s five-match tour of England this summer. Nevertheless, Tiwary believes this is a mistake on behalf of the Indian team management given the quality of service Rohit has provided the team over the years.

“Just look at his record as a Test captain, it's very good. He's won 12 Tests, lost 9, and drawn 3. So there's no doubt about his success rate — it's solid," added Tiwary.

‘He was a popular leader…’

The former India and Bengal batter also focused on Rohit’s qualities as a leader for being a reason to provide him with a better send-off.

"He was a very popular leader among this group of boys. If you see, even the young players wanted to play under him. We always hear them say in their interviews, 'I really enjoyed playing under Rohit Sharma's captaincy,’” added Tiwary.

Rohit had a more memorable farewell to a different format, when he announced his retirement from T20I cricket right after lifting the T20 World Cup title in Barbados in 2024, alongside long-time teammates Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit’s final Test match was at the iconic MCG against Australia for the Boxing Day Test in 2024, before he sat out of the New Year’s Test in Sydney in the subsequent match. India are searching for a new captain ahead of the new WTC cycle, beginning on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, with Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill high amongst the list of candidates.