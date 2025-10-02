BCCI breaks silence on whether India will shake hands with Pakistan players in Women's World Cup: ‘Hostile country is…’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, provided no assurance, remaining tight-lipped on whether there would be handshakes between the Indian and Pakistani players in the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025 encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. During the recently concluded Men's Asia Cup, India and Pakistan squared off thrice, and there was bad blood between the two teams, which culminated in a controversial manner at the post-match presentation. India will take on Pakistan in the Women's World Cup on Sunday in Colombo(PTI)

The group stage match on September 14 saw the first meeting between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar Yadav's India refused to shake hands with the opposition camp, and all hell broke loose, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodging a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

However, since post-match handshakes were not mandatory, no action was taken, and the same protocol was followed for the rest of the tournament, as India refused to budge from their stance and interact with any official Pakistani player.

This also resulted in India refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who also happens to be the PCB chief and the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

Now the attention has shifted to the Women's World Cup, and it remains to be seen what happens in the upcoming match between the two arch-rivals.

What did the BCCI secretary say?

Speaking to BBC Stumped, Saikia said that he cannot predict anything as the relations with Pakistan remain the same. However, he assured that India will follow everything in the rulebook. If his statement is anything to go by, then expect no handshakes between India and Pakistan players, as there is nothing mentioned about the same in the laws of the game.

"I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same; there is no change in the last week," Saikia told BBC Stumped.

“India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket, that will be done. Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment,” he added.

The Women's World Cup began on September 30, with the opening match witnessing India registering a comfortable 59-run victory over Sri Lanka. Pakistan are based in Colombo for the entirety of the tournament as India and Pakistan only face each other at neutral venues in global events.

This policy was put in place before the Pahalgam terror attack. If Pakistan qualify for the semi-final or the final, then those games will also be played in Colombo.