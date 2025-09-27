Search Search
Saturday, Sept 27, 2025
Harmanpreet Kaur lifts lid on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup controversies: ‘I have zero control and I don’t…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 27, 2025 06:04 am IST

Ahead of the Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur was asked about the intense controversies between India and Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup.

India face Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup opener, on September 30. The hosts lost to England in their recent warm-up fixture, crashing to a 152-run defeat. Amid the heightened Indo-Pak tensions, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will also face Pakistan on October 5, and the match could fall victim to controversy. The Indian men's team are set to face Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final. Both teams have already played against each other twice in the ongoing tournament, on the group stage and in the Super Four.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur during an interactive panel discussion as part of "Captains' Day", ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.(PTI)
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur during an interactive panel discussion as part of "Captains' Day", ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.(PTI)

Both matches had controversial moments, from the handshake row to verbal exchanges and questionable celebrations.

Harmanpreet Kaur breaks silence on IND vs PAK controversies

Ahead of the Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet was asked about the intense, controversial rivalry between the men's teams, which has been elevated to a notch higher at the ongoing Asia Cup.

"Well, we can only control one thing which is playing cricket on the field and we are not thinking of other things. Because as cricketers, we can only control the things we have in our hand. But in other parts, I have zero control and I don't even take those things into my mind. We don't even discuss those things in the dressing room. We are only here to play cricket and our focus is only on cricket," she said.

Harmanpreet also knows that the Indian women's team needs to perform well at the upcoming World Cup. She said, "I think leading your country is always a very special moment for any player, but leading your country in an ODI World Cup is even more special, and on top of that, it is a home World Cup, so it's even more special."

"I mean, it's unbelievable because, you know, when I started playing I never even thought I would get the opportunity to lead my country, it was only in a dream. The ODI World Cup is happening after 12 years (at home), and I think it is going to be very amazing for all of us. It's all about enjoying this moment and not taking too much pressure."

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
