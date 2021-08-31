Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BCCI condoles demise of Vasu Paranjpe
cricket

BCCI condoles demise of Vasu Paranjpe

Paranjpe, 82, breathed his last at his house in Matunga here on Monday and is survived by his wife, and son ex-national selector and India player Jatin.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Former cricketer and coach Vasu Paranjpe(BCCI / Twitter)

The BCCI on Tuesday condoled the passing away of former cricketer and well respected coach Vasu Paranjpe.

"The BCCI expresses its grief on the passing away of Shri Vasudeo Paranjape, who served the game in various capacities," the cricket body said in the statement.

"With his excellent grasp of the game, he shaped the careers of several Mumbai and India stalwarts. Equipped with technical nuances, Shri Paranjape used his man-management skills to great effect.

"He was appointed a Director of Coaching in the ‘80s by the Board and was a Head Coach of camps for junior cricketers. Paranjape was also among the first set of coaches when the National Cricket Academy was inaugurated in 2000," the BCCI added.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said, "I vividly remember my conversations with Vasoo Sir. Not only was he a terrific coach with an eye for detail, but he was blessed with an amazing sense of humour."

"There was never a dull moment as he would regale us with fascinating stories of cricketers, whom we looked up to while growing up.

"He has played a stellar role from behind the scenes in nurturing cricketers, who have served Indian Cricket with distinction. My sincere condolences to Jatin and the entire Paranjape family," added the southpaw.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
bcci mumbai cricket
