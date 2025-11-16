BCCI confirms IPL mini-auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held overseas once again, scheduled for 16 December 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The Indian cricket board made the announcement shortly after all ten franchises confirmed their respective retained players. There will be a mini-auction before the IPL 2026 edition, and hence, it will just be a one-day event. IPL 2026 auction to take place in Abu Dhabi.(IPL)

“The IPL Player Auction will take place on 16th December at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi,” the BCCI said in an official release.

This will be the third consecutive year that the IPL auction is held overseas. Last year's mega auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer were purchased for record amounts. The event in 2024 had taken place in Dubai.

The ten teams will have a combined purse of INR 237.55 crore available at the auction for a total of 77 player slots. Each franchise is allowed to have a maximum squad of 25 players.

It is worth mentioning that the player retention window for the upcoming edition of the tournament closed on November 15 with all ten teams retaining a total of 173 players, including 49 overseas stars.

Punjab Kings retained the most number of players (21), while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans retained 20 players each. Heading into the auction, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will have the biggest purse of INR 64.30 crore.

The franchise, after releasing the likes of Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, will look to fill a maximum of 13 slots with six overseas spots available.

Chennai Super Kings will have the second-biggest purse of INR 43.4 crore to fill a maximum of nine available slots.

Blockbuster Jadeja-Samson trade

On Saturday, the IPL governing council confirmed the swap deal involving Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Samson moved over from the Rajasthan Royals to the five-time champions CSK for INR 18 crore.

On the other hand, Curran and Jadeja moved to the Royals from CSK for INR 2.4 crore and INR 18 crore, respectively. Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar were also traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while Mayank Markande joined the Mumbai Indians from KKR.

Nitish Rana, who played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, will now be representing the Delhi Capitals after making the switch.