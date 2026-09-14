BCCI gave ACC advance notice of India women’s decision not to take Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: Report

The Asia Cup trophy impasse continued for the second year in a row after the victorious Indian women’s team on Sunday refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chairman and a minister in the Pakistan cabinet. India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to win the continental championship for a record eighth time, but the players did not come out on the field for the post-tournament presentation ceremony.
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This led to a delayed start to the presentation, with Naqvi kept waiting on the podium. He eventually handed the runners-up cheque to the Sri Lankan team before leaving the venue.
Despite the appearance of chaos in Dubai, Naqvi was aware of the situation.
Deep Dive
Why did the Indian women's team refuse to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi?
The Indian women's team declined to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi to show solidarity with the men's team, which had previously refused the trophy from him due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.
What was the reaction of the BCCI regarding the trophy presentation ceremony?
The BCCI supported the women's team's decision not to participate in the presentation ceremony, emphasizing that their stance was in line with the previous year's refusal by the men's team, aimed at respecting the sentiments of their citizens.
What does the BCCI plan to do with the trophies that have not been accepted?
The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia mentioned that they will eventually get back both the Asia Cup trophies, indicating plans for future retrieval of the trophies.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI had informed ACC officials beforehand that if Naqvi attended the presentation ceremony, the Indian team would not accept the trophy from him.
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The decision not to accept the trophy from Naqvi was taken by the BCCI, with the Indian team standing by it.
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The decision not to accept the trophy from Naqvi was taken by the BCCI, with the Indian team standing by it.
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“India are officially the (Asia Cup) champions. Trophy or no trophy doesn’t matter to us. This is BCCI’s stand (to not take trophy from Naqvi). We can’t say anything on this,” India head coach Amol Muzumdar said in the post-match press conference.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later revealed that the decision was intended to show solidarity with the men’s team’s stance from last year.
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Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, India’s men’s team refused to shake hands with Pakistan during ACC and ICC tournaments and also declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi last year. The women’s team subsequently followed the non-handshake stance in their meetings with Pakistan.
“Our men’s team won the Asia Cup a year and a half ago. And our whole situation, since the April 2025 Pahalgam incident, changed after that. So, after that, there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn’t keep any relations with our neighbouring country and not play cricket with them. But our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multinational tournaments...” Saikia told IANS after the match, as quoted by Sportstar.
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“But that doesn’t mean we will follow every condition laid out for us. Our military conflict is still ongoing. One of the main leaders who is working against the interests of our country; we can’t receive the trophy from him. The Women’s team has expressed solidarity with the decision taken by the men’s team last year.”
India, however, held their own medal presentation ceremony on the field in the presence of Saikia and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, after which the players left the ground.
Naqvi, too, left the stadium immediately after presenting the award to Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu. Unlike last year, however, he left without carrying the trophy.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.