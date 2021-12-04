Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / BCCI increases age limit for match officials, support staff to 65 years
cricket

BCCI increases age limit for match officials, support staff to 65 years

At the AGM, many proposals have been passed for the development of cricket in northeastern states, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand.
The BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. (Getty)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 07:20 PM IST
PTI | , Kolkata

In a big relief to the scores of match officials and support staff who had to leave after reaching 60, the BCCI on Saturday increased their retirement age limit by five years.

The BCCI took this decision during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

"The age limit of match officials and support staff has been increased to 65 from 60 years subject to their fitness," the BCCI said in a statement after its 90th AGM.

This will benefit several umpires, scorers, match referees.

"Now we have the guidelines, they will get five years' time for retirement," a Board official told PTI.

At the AGM, many proposals have been passed for the development of cricket in northeastern states, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

"Each state association has been sanctioned 10 crore and the stress would be on to develop indoor facility everywhere," the official said.

Among other decisions, the Board has inducted Brijesh Patel and MKJ Majumdar in the IPL Governing Council.

RELATED STORIES

"Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha (is there) as the representative of the Indian Cricketers Association in the IPL Governing Council," said the statement.

The BCCI also announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bcci
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP