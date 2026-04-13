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BCCI issues a 48-hour show-cause notice to RR manager

Circumstances in which Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder used the mobile phone in the dugout will be investigated

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 02:51 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: Investigations are underway to determine if Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was in the wrong for using a mobile phone in the team dugout during RR’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10 in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals players during a practice session. (PTI)

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Anti-corruption unit (ACSU) have issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder on Sunday seeking a reply in 48 hours,” a BCCI official said.

Players and team officials are restricted from using mobile phones in Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) to prevent any potentially corrupt transfer of information. Teams can use walkie-talkie devices to communicate between the dressing room and dugout in certain situations.

The PMOA protocols allow the manager to use mobile phones in the dressing room but not the dugout.

It is learnt, though, that Bhinder sought prior permission from the ACU before the tournament regarding mobile use due to a medical condition that led to his hospitalization for three weeks before the IPL. A mobile phone still cannot be used for making or receiving calls in the dugout area where anyone from the squad of 16 and coaching staff sits during the match.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

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