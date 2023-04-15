BCCI issues medical update of Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer, all but confirms their unavailability for WTC final

BCCI on Saturday provided medical updates of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer. Both the cricketers have been out of action for quite a while due to respective back injuries. Bumrah, who underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand, has started his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday.

"Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly," said BCCI.

India's pace spearhead has not played any cricket since September 25 last year. He came back recovering from a back injury in the T20I series against Australia but hurt his back again in the series which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Bumrah once again regained fitness and was included in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka but was pulled out from the series at the last minute after he complained of back pain during a match simulation at the NCA.

There is no word on Bumrah's return. According to reports, he has no chance of playing the WTC final against Australia in July but and fighting a race against time to be fit for the ODI World Cup in October-November in India this year.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, aggravated his back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The injury ruled him out of IPL 2023. He too is unlikely to feature in the WTC final.

"Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," BCCI added.

