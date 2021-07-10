Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / BCCI joins PM Modi in supporting India athletes for Tokyo Olympics
BCCI joins PM Modi in supporting India athletes for Tokyo Olympics

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues 'cheered for India' ahead of Tokyo Olympics.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 05:57 PM IST
India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli 'cheers for Indian' athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Board of Control for Cricket in India joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend best wishes to the Indian athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics, which begins on July 23.

BCCI a posted a vide on Saturday in which both members of the men’s and women’s team extended and cheered for India’s Olympics athletes.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues shared their messages on the video.

The Indian cricket board captioned the post as: "The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020. They have trained hard and are raring to go. Let us get together and #Cheer4India."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

"The flagbearers for the Indian contingent of Tokyo 2020 for the opening ceremony on July 23rd are Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh," IOA President Narinder Batra said in an official letter.

"The flagbearer for the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony on August 8 will be Bajrang Punia," the letter further stated.

IOA President Narinder Batra also confirmed that the total contingent for the Olympics would be around 126 athletes and 75 officials. The contingent comprises 56 per cent of men and 44 per cent of women. It has 76 quota places and will compete in about 85 medal positions. The Indian contingent would depart for Tokyo on July 17.

(With ANI inputs)

Topics
