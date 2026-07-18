BCCI lays Rohit Sharma rumours to rest: ‘No discussion on Lord’s being his last match’

The BCCI has dismissed reports claiming Rohit Sharma has been informed that the third ODI against England at Lord's will be his final appearance for India. The speculation emerged after The Indian Express reported that the selectors had decided to move on from the veteran opener ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, with Yashasvi Jaiswal reportedly being considered for the long term. However, the BCCI has rejected those claims, insisting no such communication has taken place. Rohit has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, making ODIs his only remaining international format. The reports had fuelled widespread speculation over the 39-year-old's future, but the board has now moved to clarify its position.

BCCI responds to Rohit Sharma 2027 World Cup reports with official clarification (ANI Pic Service)

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The BCCI moved swiftly to dismiss the speculation, with secretary Devajit Saikia categorically denying reports that Rohit had been informed the Lord's ODI would be his final match for India. He insisted no such discussions had taken place between the board, selectors and the veteran opener.

"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Saikia also reaffirmed Rohit's place in India's ODI setup, stating that the veteran opener remains firmly in the team's plans. He dismissed suggestions that Sunday's match at Lord's would mark the end of Rohit's international career, insisting the former captain will continue to represent India as long as he remains part of the team's plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saikia also reaffirmed Rohit's place in India's ODI setup, stating that the veteran opener remains firmly in the team's plans. He dismissed suggestions that Sunday's match at Lord's would mark the end of Rohit's international career, insisting the former captain will continue to represent India as long as he remains part of the team's plans. {{/usCountry}}

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"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI won't be his last match," he said.

Rohit going through a rough patch

Rohit has never hidden his ambition of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup and currently sits fourth in the ICC ODI batting rankings. However, his form has come under scrutiny during the ongoing series against England. The veteran opener has managed scores of just 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs. He has scored 241 runs in eight matches this year at an average of 30.12, with a highest score of 79, falling well short of the standards he has set over the decade. Those modest returns have fuelled fresh debate over his place in India's long-term plans, especially with the selectors looking ahead to the next World Cup.