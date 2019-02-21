BCCI matter: SC appoints former judge DK Jain as ombudsman, set to add members in CoA

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed its former judge, Justice DK Jain as the first ombudsman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Justice SA Bobde and Abhay Manohar Sapre took up the matter in the presence of new Amicus Curiae PS Narasimha. The BCCI matter was last heard on January 17 with the court deferring the matter for February. The state associations were especially looking forward to the hearing as they expected clarity on the way forward as far as the new BCCI constitution registered by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) is concerned as also the appointment of an Ombudsman.

The bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre said: “We are happy that by consent of the parties and the suggestions, the name of retired Justice DK Jain has been agreed to be appointed as the Ombudsman in the BCCI. We accordingly appoint Justice (retired) DK Jain as first Ombudsman in the BCCI.”

While state associations had called for the need to hold a Special General Meeting to appoint the ombudsman, the CoA wanted the Supreme Court to appoint the ombudsman directly.

Justice Jain emerged as the first choice among the six former apex court judges whose names were placed before a bench in an envelope by Amicus Curaie PS Narsimha.

The Ombudsman is expected to resolve any issue that comes with regards to the players as also financial issues.

Interestingly, the bench also made its displeasure known regarding the difference in opinion of CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji and said that it will appoint more members in the committee. The orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

“We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members...tell them not to go public with their differences,” the bench said.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 15:10 IST