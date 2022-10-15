BCCI official's ‘no one spoke a word against Sourav Ganguly’ bombshell amid grievance for non-performance reports

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's reign as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to an end. However, there were reports that the members of the board meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday were unhappy with Ganguly's performance during his three-year tenure and rather slammed the veteran cricketer for his non-performance. There were also reports that a few members had voiced their opinion against Ganguly, who was rather keen to serve a second term. But BCCI's outgoing treasurer and next IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has lashed out at all these rumours with a strongly-worded statement.

The next set of BCCI officials have already filed their nomination and will be elected unopposed on October 18. 1983's World Cup-winning player Roger Binny is slated to replace Ganguly as the new BCCI president, while Jay Shah will remain the secretary, and Rajeev Shukla will get another term as vice-president.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Dhumal spoke about the reports doing rounds in media which mentioned that Ganguly was criticised for not performing well during his three-year term.

"There has been no BCCI president who has served for more than three years in independent India. All this media speculation about Dada being told or a few members were against him, they are all baseless," Dhumal said.

"Nobody spoke a word against him. All the Board members were extremely happy and satisfied with the entire team and how BCCI was run in the last three years despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

"Dada has had a very distinguished career as an India captain, one of the best ever leaders. As an administrator he took the entire team along and we worked as one team," he added.

Dhumal also revealed that he would not have become the new IPL chairman had Ganguly Ganguly accepted the role.

"Dada was there along with Roger and the new set of people who went to file the nomination. Everything was discussed and Dada was also spoken to. He was offered IPL chairmanship, else Roger would never have had a chance, he is 67 (age limit being 70).

"He has been a World Cup winner for us, that was the view of the house. If Dada accepted IPL chairmanship, I would have been out. And I would have been okay with that. Roger is a great addition keeping in mind the ODI World Cup at home next year," said Dhumal.

