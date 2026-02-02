BCCI on the same page as ICC regarding Pakistan's T20 World Cup India match boycott: ‘We completely agree’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday said he would not make any comments on Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo. However, he said he is completely on the same page as the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the latter issued a statement asking the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider its stance. The BCCI and the ICC are on the same page regarding Pakistan's decision (AP)

On Sunday evening, the Government of Pakistan left the cricket fraternity stunned by announcing that the senior men's team would not take the field against India in the 20-team tournament. No reason was given for the same, but it is believed the call was taken to show solidarity with Bangladesh after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the competition following their refusal to tour India, citing security concerns.

Just hours after the Pakistan decision, the ICC issued a statement, urging Pakistan to reconsider its decision, as it could have “long-term implications” for the future of their cricket.

Shukla, who was asked about the same on Monday, said he would not go into the finer details; however, he did say he completely agrees with whatever the ICC thinks about the matter.

"The ICC has issued a big statement on this subject. It has highlighted the element of sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will not make any comment until we speak to the ICC," Shukla told reporters on Monday.

The latest development marks yet another escalation in the cricket ties between India and Pakistan. If Pakistan goes through with the boycott, India would be awarded two points, and the former's net run rate would be severely impacted.

Earlier, the PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, repeatedly threatened to pull out of the entire World Cup, alleging that the ICC treated Bangladesh “unfairly” by not listening to their demand of shifting the matches to Sri Lanka. However, on Sunday, participation in the competition was confirmed, but a harsh call against India was made.

Pakistan risking major sanctions If Pakistan maintain their stance of not taking the field against India, then the ICC can impose heavy sanctions, affecting their future bilateral cricket. The match between the two rivals was to be played at a neutral venue in Sri Lanka, as per the previously signed agreement; hence, the PCB don't have a solid reason to pull out of the fixture.

It is also important to note that ICC, in its statement, said it hasn't received any formal communication from the PCB regarding the stance on the India match.

The controversy has snowballed significantly in both countries, and it remains to be seen what comes of the latest flashpoint. Both India and Pakistan are in Group A for the World Cup, alongside Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

The tournament opener will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. India will be in action on the same day, taking on the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.