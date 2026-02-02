Pakistan told they are ‘going to suffer’ after pulling out of T20 World Cup match vs India: ‘Not our business’

1983 World Cup-winning star Madan Lal has taken aim at Pakistan’s decision to boycott the India match at the T20 World Cup 2026, calling it a poorly thought-out move. Pakistan are already scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka, yet opted to withdraw from the group-stage clash against India just days before the tournament began. The call was taken after Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the second time in a week in Lahore on Sunday. The Pakistan team is set to depart for Colombo on Monday afternoon, ending a week marked by uncertainty following Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament. Pakistan will not play T20 World Cup match against India. (AP)

India all-rounder Madan slammed Pakistan’s handling of the T20 World Cup situation, accusing the government and the PCB of harming their own cricket with ill-thought-out decisions and prioritising support for Bangladesh over the interests of their own team.

"I think the Pakistan government or PCB, they are all damaging their own cricket. It's not going to solve their problems. Someone has to be there to think right. They are not thinking right at the moment. They want to support Bangladesh. You keep on supporting Bangladesh. That's not our business," Madan Lal told ANI.

The World Cup winner further warned that Pakistan’s decision to boycott the India match could backfire, saying both Pakistan and Bangladesh stand to lose, while major cricketing nations like New Zealand, England, South Africa, and Australia are likely to reap the benefits in terms of crowds and sponsorship.

"At the end of the day, Bangladesh is going to suffer, and Pakistan is going to suffer... The main thing is New Zealand, England, South Africa, Australia, they are the biggest countries for cricket, they're going to get the crowds, they're going to get all the sponsorship," he added.

ICC questions Pakistan government's decision Meanwhile, the ICC, on its part, questioned the Pakistan government's decision and also issued a warning that this boycott could lead to punitive sanctions.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the global body said in a statement.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands in the tournament opener in Colombo on Saturday, before facing the U.S. on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.