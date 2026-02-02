Harbhajan Singh dares Pakistan to stand by boycott call, says 'let's see if you've guts': ‘Drama created to mislead’

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh came down heavily on Pakistan for opting out of the India match at the T20 World Cup, calling the move an unnecessary attempt to stir controversy and mislead the public. The remarks come after the Pakistan government confirmed that the national team will take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup but will boycott the group-stage fixture against arch-rivals India. The T20-team tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on Saturday. Due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, including any appearances in the knockout rounds. The India-Pakistan Group A clash, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, is usually regarded as one of the marquee fixtures of any ICC tournament, drawing massive interest from fans, broadcasters and organisers. Harbhajan Singh challenges Pakistan, calls boycott ‘manufactured drama’. (PTI)

Harbhajan didn’t hold back while reacting to Pakistan’s decision to boycott the India clash at the T20 World Cup, questioning the intent behind the move and accusing the authorities of using it as a tool to create optics rather than address the sentiments of their own fans.

"What benefit are you going to get from this? This is just to show arrogance. If you really think that you can do something like this, then be adamant. Let's see if you really have the guts. This is a total drama created to mislead people into thinking that they are standing with Bangladesh. There's no problem with that, but what have you thought about the people of your country who want the India-Pakistan match to happen?" Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

“Wait for the ICC to do justice”: Harbhajan Singh Continuing his sharp attack on Pakistan’s stance, Harbhajan questioned the inconsistency in their approach, citing past instances in which cricket went ahead despite tense situations, and accused them of conveniently shifting narratives to suit their interests.

"This match was supposed to be played at a neutral venue, and there was no dispute with you. When there was a war recently, you played the Asia Cup despite that. There was the drama about the trophy, but the matches did happen because you were not ready to leave that revenue. If you are such a patriot, where was your patriotism there? So, you didn't have any feelings for your country, but you now want to stand with some other country," he added.

The veteran spinner also warned of potential consequences from the ICC, suggesting that Pakistan’s stand could invite strict action and have long-term repercussions on their future as hosts of major tournaments.

"Just wait for the ICC to do justice. There is a possibility that you will face sanctions, fines, and maybe you won't get to host an ICC tournament ever again," he remarked