Tilak Varma poised for T20 World Cup return, picked in India A's squad for warm-up match to get final tune-up

Tilak Varma is set to return to India’s T20 set-up ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup after making a full recovery from injury. The left-handed batter had missed the New Zealand series due to a groin issue, but is now back to full fitness. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, Tilak has emerged as an important part of India’s T20I plans, adding stability and intent in the middle order. His return is expected to strengthen India’s batting depth going into the global event. To ensure he is match-ready, the BCCI has named him in the India A squad for warm-up fixtures, allowing him valuable game time. Tilak is scheduled to play one warm-up match before linking up with the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, giving the team a timely boost. Tilak Varma picked in India A's squad for warm-up match. (REUTERS)

Tilak's role at the top of the order could be a defining factor for India at the T20 World Cup. In just 40 matches, he has already piled up 1,183 runs from 37 innings, averaging an impressive 49.29 with a strike rate of 144.09. His numbers include two hundreds and six half-centuries, underlining both consistency and impact. At a time when India has embraced a high-risk, ultra-attacking style in T20 cricket, Tilak offers much-needed balance and calm at the crease. His record at No. 3 stands out even more — 542 runs in 15 innings at an average of 60.22 and a strike rate north of 160, with two centuries and three fifties, including a career-best unbeaten 120.

Also Read - ICC ‘panicked’ after Pakistan decided to boycott India T20 World Cup match: Rashid Latif dares ICC to impose sanctions

After the final T20I against New Zealand, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav provided an update on the fitness of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar, expressing optimism over their recovery and hinting at their potential return to action in the near future.

"I think Washington Sundar is also doing well. We spoke to both of them yesterday (Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar). Tilak is much better. Washington has almost started his bowling and batting. So he is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon."

Ayush Badoni to lead India A Meanwhile, the Ayush Badoni-led India A side will play two warm-up matches against the USA and Namibia. Ravi Bishnoi, who featured in India’s squad for the New Zealand T20Is, has also been named in the A team alongside Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed and others, with Manav Suthar set to serve as Badoni’s deputy for the fixtures.

India A squad: Ayush Badoni (C), Priyansh Arya, NJagadeesan (WK), Naman Dhir, Riyan Parag, Ashutosh Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar (VC), Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Tilak Varma, Gurjapneet Singh.