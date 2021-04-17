BCCI picks nine venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in India: Reports

Nine venues - Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow – have reportedly been picked by the BCCI apex council for the T20 World Cup slated to be held in India later this year.

The T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in October-November this year will see the entry of three new venues in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai and Hyderabad. The four venues had not hosted the matches in the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup held in India.

According to various reports, the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the Covid-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on," a BCCI source told ANI.

Asked about the visa of players participating in the T20 World Cup, the source said: "Yes, all participants will get visas."

Asked about India's participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the source said there were positive discussions on the matter and it is about taking one step at a time.

The fate of the next domestic season was also discussed and while the board is looking at starting off in September, but again, it was decided that a 'wait and watch' policy will be followed as the second wave of Covid-19 has shown that priority is the health and safety of players and every stakeholder involved.

"There were discussions on the domestic calendar as well as the BCCI is very serious about it and we are looking at September to kickstart the season with the Mushtaq Ali and then the 50-over and days format, but then have to see how things pan out. You cannot guess the future in these circumstances," the source said.

(With ANI inputs)