BCCI player contracts 2022-23: Biggest gainers, losers and full list of players who were not retained

Mar 27, 2023 01:13 PM IST

Five of those 26 players have earned a promotion in the annual contract, two have been demoted while retaining their contract, six others, who were not contracted in the previous cycle, have been included in the present list while seven players have lost their contracts.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team for the 2022-23 season, which is for the period of October 2022 to September 2023. The 26 players named in the annual contract list have been divided into four grades - A+, A, B and C. Players in Grade A + fall in the play bracket of INR 7 crore, grade A in INR 5 crore, INR 3 crore for grade B and grade C with INR 1 crore.

Here, we take a look at the biggest gainers, loser, new additions and lust of players who lost their annual contracts...

BIGGEST GAINERS:

  1. Ravindra Jadeja: Promoted from Grade A (INR 5 cr) to A+ (INR 7 cr)
  2. Hardik Pandya: Promoted from Grade C (INR 1 cr) to A (INR 5 cr)
  3. Axar Patel: Promoted from B (INR 3 cr) to A (INR 5 cr)
  4. Suryakumar Yadav: Promoted from Grade C (INR 1 cr) to B (INR 3 cr)
  5. Shubman Gill: Promoted from Grade C (INR 1 cr) to B (INR 3 cr)

BIGGEST LOSERS:

  1. KL Rahul: Demoted from Grade A (INR 5 cr) to B (INR 3 cr)
  2. Shardul Thakur: Demoted from Grade B (INR 3 cr) to C (INR 1 cr)

NEW ADDITIONS:

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat have all been added to Grade C (INR 1 crore).

PLAYERS WHO LOST THEIR ANNUAL CONTRACTS:

Veteran India cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma were both part of Grade B category (INR 5 crore) in the previous BCCI contract list, but have not been given fresh contract for the 2022-23 cycle. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha and Deepak Chahar, who were part of Grade C (INR 1 crore), have all been dropped from the list.

