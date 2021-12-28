BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and the current president of the BCCI has tested positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata, news agency PTI has reported.

"BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, say BCCI sources," PTI had stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report further stated that Ganguly, who is double vaccinated was taken to a city hospital on Monday night after his RT-PCR test came out positive. It has been learnt Ganguly first experienced mild fever on Sunday before returning a positive test. Earlier this year, Ganguly's brother Snehasish too was infected by the virus.

Also Read | WATCH: How Australia's Scott Boland decimated England in 21 balls en route to equalling world record in 3rd Ashes Test

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

As per reports, while Ganguly, 49, is stable and there is no cause of concern, he was advised by the doctors to not self-isolate and instead get admitted due to certain pre-existing health conditions. This is the same hospital where Ganguly was being treated for his heart condition earlier this year. The former India captain had suffered a cardiac arrest and had undergone angioplasty at the Woodlands Nursing Home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganguly has been travelling extensively, taking part in media interactions. Around the time of the T20 World Cup, the former India captain went to the UAE and more recently has been taking part in several media interactions. Not too long ago, the BCCI president also took part in an BCCI AGM Festival match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where Ganguly's Board President XI lost to Jay Shah's Secretary XI.

Also Read | 'Embarrassing. Staggering': Legends and former cricketers react to England's humiliating Ashes defeat to Australia

Ganguly was last seen in an interaction on the show 'Backstage with Boria', where he spoke on a range of topics, including India's chances at the upcoming ICC events, how he managed to convince Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman to take up their respective head coach and NCA roles. Besides, Ganguly weighed in on Rohit Sharma taking over as India's ODI and T20I captain and praised individual match-winners such as R Ashwin and others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganguly was at the centre of controversy related to Virat Kohli's removal as India's ODI captain. The BCCI chief, while speaking to the media, had said that the board requested Kohli to carry on as India's T20I captain but the star batter did not agree. However, Kohli's side of the story is a stark contrast to Ganguly's version, where the India Test captain revealed that his decision to step down as the T20I captain was well received.

This created an uproar in the Indian media and within the fans, with leaving people to wonder what the truth is. Many former cricketers, including ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri presented their thoughts on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON