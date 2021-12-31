Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital following Covid treatment
cricket

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital following Covid treatment

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, PTI reported on Friday.
Sourav Ganguly. (AFP)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 02:35 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from the hospital after being treated for Covid-19 but will remain in home isolation for the next two weeks. The former skipper will be in home isolation under doctors' supervision and has not been infected with the Omicron variant, hospital authorities said.

"We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided," a hospital official told PTI.

The 49-year-old was rushed to the Woodlands Multispeciality hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test came positive for Covid-19. He received the "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" after admission.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 early this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sourav ganguly
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP