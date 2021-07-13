BCCI president Sourav Ganguly pays tribute to Yashpal Sharma

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly paid tribute to former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who passed away on Tuesday morning due to cardiac arrest.

"Sad to hear the news of Yashpal Sharma ..had the opportunity to work with him as captain, player and then on TV. A very important part of the 1983 win which showed young players like us dream of trophies. RIP," tweeted Ganguly.

ALSO READ: When Yashpal Sharma hit a statement six off Bob Willis at the 1983 World Cup

Yashpal Sharma was part of the Indian selection panel when Ganguly was the captain of the team. Both of them had appeared as crickets pundits together for popular news channels as well.

Sharma played a critical role in India's success in the 1983 World Cup, starting the tournament with a bang as he scored a belligerent 89 against West Indies, which helped Kapil Dev's team beat the two-time defending champions in their opening fixtures.

He played a vital hand of 40 in the must-win match against Australia, before top scoring with 61 against England in the semi-final. Both his half-centuries at the tournament came at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

He was India's second highest run-getter in the tournament with 240 runs. He also represented the country in 37 Test matches and scored 1606 runs with two centuries and 9 half-centuries in his kitty.

Tributes poured in from the who's who of Indian cricket fraternity as they paid their last respects to a gritty cricketer who has left behind a rich legacy.