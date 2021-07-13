When Yashpal Sharma hit a statement six off Bob Willis at the 1983 World Cup

The 1983 World Cup lives on in our memory as a series of images capturing some of the most crucial moments of the campaign—Kapil Dev’s 175 at Tunbridge Wells, the stunning catch of Viv Richards he took running back and Mohinder Amarnath trapping Michael Holding lbw before setting off for the pavilion with a stump as souvenir. An equally pivotal contribution was the all-round effort of Yashpal Sharma—who died on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest—in the semi-final against England at Old Trafford.

Yashpal ran out Allan Lamb (29) just when he was beginning to pull England out of an early slump before hitting a cracking 61 to pave the way for India’s first World Cup final. One of the quieter members of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, Yashpal was a brilliant fielder. “That run out of Lamb at the bowler’s end was one of the highlights of the semi-final,” said former wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, Yashpal’s World Cup team mate, over the phone. “Yash was a brilliant fielder who always kept all of us pumped up in the field. He was one of the most hardworking cricketers around.”

Yashpal Sharma’s 61 in the 1983 WC SF v England. The six off Bob Willis was a delightful stroke. This footage was shared by Yashpal Sharma himself on Twitter on June 25th pic.twitter.com/A3B9kBCkNC — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 13, 2021

Never really an attractive batsman, Yashpal was still highly regarded for his ability to thwart any bowling attack. In that semi-final, with India losing openers Sunil Gavaskar and K Srikkanth within 50 in the chase of 213, Yashpal showed a side of his batting the world had rarely witnessed. With 86 needed off 18 overs (this in 1983, when a required rate of 4.78 on English pitches was deemed difficult), England fast bowler Bob Willis bowled a full and fast one aiming at Yashpal’s leg-stump.

Yashpal took his back foot across the stumps, swivelled on his left foot and swung his bat. The camera couldn’t quite capture the trajectory of the audacious shot as it flew over the boundary. “That six he hit over fine-leg moving across his off-stump was nothing short of a T20 shot if you ask me,” said Kirmani. “We talk about T20 cricket these days but we had batsmen who could play similar shots in those days. You had Srikkanth swinging the bat over his head and Yashpal pulling off such sixes.”

