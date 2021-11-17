BCCI president Sourav Ganguly replaces Anil Kumble to be appointed chairman of ICC Cricket Committee

Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, has taken over from Anil Kumble as the new chairman of the ICC Cricket Council, the governing body confirmed on Wednesday. Kumble, who took over in 2012, has served the three separate three-year-terms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. His experience as one of the world's best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said.

"I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions."

Of the many key decisions that were taken, the most prominent was to monitor the future of cricket in Afghanistan in the Taliban regime. The development forced Cricket Australia to postpone a one-off Test against Afghanistan, and the ICC formed a Working Group, which will closely follow the future of cricket in the country - especially women's cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men's and women's cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our Member in its efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government," Barclay said.

"Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men's team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most. We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}