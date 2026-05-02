BCCI pulls up Kyle Jamieson for aggressive send-off to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson has been issued a warning by the BCCI following his aggressive send-off to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during Friday night’s IPL clash. The incident quickly became one of the defining moments of a high-intensity contest, drawing attention for the manner of celebration rather than just the wicket itself. Kyle Jamieson got a warning from BCCI for an aggressive send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (ANI Pic Service)

Sooryavanshi, who has been the Rajasthan Royals’ standout performer this season with a series of fearless knocks, endured a rare failure on the night. The teenage sensation managed just four runs, falling early in the second over. He had begun confidently, striking a boundary off the first ball he faced from Jamieson. However, the pacer responded immediately, knocking him over with a fuller delivery on the very next ball. What followed added to the drama, as Jamieson celebrated emphatically right in front of the youngster. Sooryavanshi, however, chose not to react and walked away visibly disappointed.

The BCCI took note of the episode, handing Jamieson a warning and one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials, underlining the league’s stance on maintaining on-field discipline.

"Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match," the BCCI stated in the release.

"The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter," it added.

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Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee Rajeev Seth.