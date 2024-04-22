BCCI punishes Faf du Plessis with hefty fine; Sam Curran penalised for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

If the heartbreaking one-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was not enough, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis incurred a further blow on Sunday after the match as the copped a ₹12 lakh fine, while Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis, right, and teammate Virat Kohli chat as they share the crease during the Indian Premier League cricket match(AP)

Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB's loss against KKR. It was the team's first over-rate offence of the ongoing IPL 2024.

"Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

Curran, on the other hand, was slapped with a hefty fine of half of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

Punjab and Bengaluru remain stuck at the bottom of the table following their respective losses on double-header Sunday. Punjab, who incurred their sixth loss in eight matches in the ongoing IPL 2024, remain at the ninth spot, whole RCB, who suffered a fifth straight loss in the season, taking their tally to an abysmal seven in eight matches, stand bottom of the table. Both their playoffs chances hang in balance as PBKS and Bengaluru have six more games remaining in the league stage.

Kolkata, on the other hand, reclaimed their second position after defeating RCB in a thriller as they displaced Sunrisers Hyderabad. They now have five wins in seven matches this season, while the Gujarat Titans managed to get their campaign back on track with a win against Punjab, jumping from the eighth spot to the sixth in the points table. They now have four wins in eight games this season.