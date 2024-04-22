 BCCI punishes Faf du Plessis with hefty fine; Sam Curran penalised for breaching IPL Code of Conduct | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BCCI punishes Faf du Plessis with hefty fine; Sam Curran penalised for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 22, 2024 12:48 PM IST

Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB's loss against KKR. It was the team's first over-rate offence of the ongoing IPL 2024.

If the heartbreaking one-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was not enough, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis incurred a further blow on Sunday after the match as the copped a 12 lakh fine, while Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis, right, and teammate Virat Kohli chat as they share the crease during the Indian Premier League cricket match(AP)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis, right, and teammate Virat Kohli chat as they share the crease during the Indian Premier League cricket match(AP)

Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB's loss against KKR. It was the team's first over-rate offence of the ongoing IPL 2024.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

ALSO READ: Umpires blasted for 'shockingly' denying Suyash Prabhudessai's 'six' in RCB's one-run loss against KKR; here's the truth

Curran, on the other hand, was slapped with a hefty fine of half of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

Punjab and Bengaluru remain stuck at the bottom of the table following their respective losses on double-header Sunday. Punjab, who incurred their sixth loss in eight matches in the ongoing IPL 2024, remain at the ninth spot, whole RCB, who suffered a fifth straight loss in the season, taking their tally to an abysmal seven in eight matches, stand bottom of the table. Both their playoffs chances hang in balance as PBKS and Bengaluru have six more games remaining in the league stage.

Kolkata, on the other hand, reclaimed their second position after defeating RCB in a thriller as they displaced Sunrisers Hyderabad. They now have five wins in seven matches this season, while the Gujarat Titans managed to get their campaign back on track with a win against Punjab, jumping from the eighth spot to the sixth in the points table. They now have four wins in eight games this season.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, PBKS vs GT Live Score, KKR vs RCB IPL Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / BCCI punishes Faf du Plessis with hefty fine; Sam Curran penalised for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On