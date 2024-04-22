Umpires blasted for 'shockingly' denying Suyash Prabhudessai's 'six' in RCB's one-run loss against KKR; here's the truth

Karn Sharma's scarcely believable final-over assault on Mitchell Starc did give Royal Challengers Bengaluru a glimmer of hope in pulling off a heist at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday against the Kolkata Knight Riders. But the hopes were crushed in the nick of time by Starc, who kept his nerves to eke out a dramatic one-run victory in the last ball. While the loss soon sparked discussions over Virat Kohli's contentious dismissal as being a turning point in RCB's chase of 223, a few heartbroken alleged that the loss was down to a "shocking" umpiring error. Did umpires cost RCB 2 runs in KKR loss?

Moments after the loss on Sunday, a section of RCB fans highlighted that Impact Player Suyash Prabhudessai was denied a 'six' during the 17th over of the chase. The delivery referred to in the videos is the fifth ball of that over when Varun Chakravarthy banged a shorter one down towards the leg side as Prabhudessai shuffled a bit and rocked back to shovel it over short fine leg.

Prabhudessai's stroke was given as a boundary, but fans claim that it was six, further alleging that the umpires did not even care to check whether the ball landed inside or outside the ropes. Here are some of the reactions…

Were the umpires at fault in denying Suyash Prabhudessai a ‘six’?

The commentators too had reckoned that the ball had gone all the way over the ropes as the umpires did not signal a four initially. The on-field match official rather asked for a quick confirmation from the third umpire before signally it as four, and not six.

What left fans rather furious was that the replay was not properly shown by the broadcasters as the apparent view was that the umpires checked only only angle, rather than getting a side-on view, before confirming it as a boundary.

The loss saw RCB remain at the bottom of the table. The Faf du Plessis-led side suffered a fifth straight loss in the season, taking their tally to an abysmal seven in eight matches, which subsequently left their chances of making the playoffs hanging in balance.