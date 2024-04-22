Virat Kohli's fuming reaction makes no impact as Rinku Singh's post-match act sparks 'still looking for 2nd bat' theory

Virat Kohli had yet not moved on from that controversial dismissal in the third over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as he was seen having an animated discussion with the umpire after the match. Kohli was engrossed in the discussion as he gestured with his hand, still trying to make his point about the no ball. But standing next Kohli, albeit not part of the discussion, was Rinku Singh, who then walked next to the RCB batter as they headed into the pavilion. Is Rinku Singh still looking for a second bat from Virat Kohli?

Rinku's post-match stance of patiently waiting next to Kohli, without joining the conversation with the umpire, and then walking next to the former RCB batter might have looked normal for many. But few on social media reckoned that the KKR star remains in the hunt to get a second bat from Kohli despite the latter having scoffed his request before the KKR-RCB game in Kolkata. Here are some of the reactions…

On Sunday, KKR posted a video on their social media page where Rinku was seen informing Kohli that the bat he had gifted him last month, when RCB had hosted the Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, broke while batting against a spinner. Kohli asks for the details of it before sarcastically thanking him for letting him know.

All Rinku wanted was another bat from Kohli, but with the latter looking a bit disgruntled, he failed to put forward the request. However, with Kohli having sensed Rinku's intention, he dismissed the idea of giving away a second bat.

“Ek match pehle le gaya tu bat. 2 match me tujhe 2 bat du? Teri wajah se na, jo meri baad me haalat hoti hai na (You took a bat one match back, now you want me to give you two bats in two matches? I have to face the consequences at the end),” Kohli told Rinku.

“Aap ki kasam khaa raha hu, fir nahi todunga kabhi bat. Toot ke rakhi hai, aapko dikhata hu (I swear on you I won’t break your bat ever again. I’ve kept the broken one, I can show it to you),” Rinku said towards the end of the video, basically pleading Kohli to lend him another bat.