Rinku Singh faces Virat Kohli's wrath for breaking his bat ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL game: ‘Teri vajah se na…’

On May 29, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy, Virat Kohli, despite being left heartbroken after his knock of 83 off 59 went in vain, obliged to Rinku Singh's request and handed him one of his own bats. Elated at the present for the Indian legend, Rinku later took to social media to share a picture of it, and it instantly went viral. Three week later, as KKR host RCB at the Eden Gardens, Rinku went to Kohli with the same request yet again, but this time found himself in the midst of an uncomfortable conversation as he faced the wrath of the former Bengaluru captain. Virat Kohli was left fuming after Rinku Singh reveals that he he broke his bat

The incident was caught by KKR cameraman and posted on their official social media page where Rinku is seen explaining that he broke the bat Kohli had gifted him, leaving the 35-year-old shocked. As Rinku checked out two of Kohli's bats on the sidelines of the practice session in Kolkata on Saturday, the veteran India batter asked about the details of how he broke the previous bat. Having understood that the KKR batter wanted to ask for a second bat from him, Kohli told Rinku that he would be in trouble in the rest of the tournament if he keeps giving out bats.

Here is how the conversation went:

Rinku: I broke the bat (you gave) against a spinner.

Kohli: My bat?

Rinku: Yes

Kohli: You broke it against a spinner? Where did you break it from?

Rinku: From the middle.

Kohli: What should I do then?

Rinku: I was just informing you.

Kohli: No problem. Good that you told me. But I don't need information.

(Rinku then starts knocking the ball on one of Virat's bats.)

Kohli: This bat is no good.

Singh: Are you sending one?

Kohli: To whom am I sending?

Rinku: You can keep it (returns Virat's bats to him)

Kohli: You took a bat from me previously. Now you want second bat in second game? Teri vajah se na, jo meri baadmei halat hoti hai na (Because of you, I face consequences later).

Rinku: I swear on you, won't break the bat again. I can show you the broken bat.

With the way the conversation started, it seemed Kohli was apparently angry at Rinku for breaking his bat, but during his conversation, he dropped a smile looking at the camera, while the youngster was checking the other two bats, which implied that he was probably teasing the KKR star, whose batting has always left him him awe.

Kohli will be raring to carve out another big knock with the hope that it helps RCB stay alive in the race to the playoffs, although the focus will remain on the Bengaluru bowlers, who have had a season to forget so far.