‘A moment to cherish’: BCCI release videos of Mithali Raj, Shikhar Dhawan being honoured by President

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also took note of Mithali's achievements and said everyone is "proud" of the India Test and ODI skipper.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 to Mithali Raj for Cricket, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Nov. 13, 2021.(PTI)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:08 PM IST
India captain Mithali Raj on Saturday became the first women cricketer to be honoured with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The 38-year-old is the leading run-getter in the international circuit among women cricketers.

Apart from Mithali, India opener batter Shikhar Dhawan was conferred with Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind in the same event. 

The BCCI lauded the achievements of the duo and shared the video of them being honoured by the President on social media. 

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also took note of Mithali's achievements and said everyone is "proud" of the India Test and ODI skipper. 

The 38-year-old stalwart of Indian women's cricket, who was one of the 12 sportspersons to receive the Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour, from the President. 

"Women in sport are powerful catalysts of change and when they get the appreciation they deserve, it inspires change in several other women wanting to achieve their dreams," Raj said in a statement on her Twitter handle.

"I sincerely hope that my journey inspires young girls all across the country to pursue their dreams and know that only when you dream can you make it happen." 

Meanwhile, India's Tokyo Olympic star Neeraj Chopra was also presented with the Khel Ratna.

The event was conducted at the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, and apart from presenting twelve Khel Ratna, the President also bestowed 35 sportspersons with the Arjuna award. 

