BCCI releases official statement after Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani test positive for Covid-19

The BCCI on Thursday confirmed that two members of the Indian contingent – Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani – have tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be travelling with the rest of the team to Durham. The Indian team will be playing a three-day practice match against County XI at the Emirates Riverside ahead of the five-Test series against England starting August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

"Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for Covid-19. Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final held in Southampton against New Zealand," the BCCI said in a statement.

Pant was the first member from the team to have tested positive although he is asymptomatic. The board revealed that the wicketkeeper batsman tested positive on July 8 and that he is nearing the end of his quarantine period. Pant, along with his friends had paid a visit to the Wembley Stadium in London to catch the Euro 2020 round of 16 match in which England had beaten Germany. The BCCI also informed that three more members – reserve batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharat Arun – are in isolation after coming in close contact with Garani.

"Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," it further said.

"The BCCI Medical Team have identified B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Garani, who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on 14th July. The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London."

