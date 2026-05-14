BCCI rewards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stellar IPL form with maiden one-day call-up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken another giant step towards making his India debut after the BCCI, on Thursday, named the youngster in the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A from June 9 to 21. This is Sooryavanshi’s first one-day call-up. He had earlier represented India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup last year, but the tournament was played in the T20 format. However, the development could prove to be a double-edged sword for the youngster as it makes him unlikely to travel to the UK for the two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28.

How long before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his India debut?(AP)

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Sooryavanshi will play under the captaincy of Tilak Varma. The squad also features other promising IPL youngsters such as Priyansh Arya, Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals, who has been named vice-captain, along with Suryansh Shedge and Prabhsimran Singh, among others. The squad for the red-ball series is expected to be announced in due course.

Also Read: AB de Villiers challenges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; ‘You will be a T20 specialist for the rest of your life’

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{{^usCountry}} Ideally, the next step for any young Indian cricketer after representing India A is promotion to the senior team. It was earlier reported that the BCCI selection committee had shortlisted Sooryavanshi among the probables for the Ireland tour. However, it would make little sense for him to travel all the way to Ireland for just two matches. For all one knows, this could instead be a sign of bigger things to come. India A are also scheduled to play five T20Is against England in July, so the possibility of Sooryavanshi getting an opportunity there cannot be ruled out, even if only as part of the squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ideally, the next step for any young Indian cricketer after representing India A is promotion to the senior team. It was earlier reported that the BCCI selection committee had shortlisted Sooryavanshi among the probables for the Ireland tour. However, it would make little sense for him to travel all the way to Ireland for just two matches. For all one knows, this could instead be a sign of bigger things to come. India A are also scheduled to play five T20Is against England in July, so the possibility of Sooryavanshi getting an opportunity there cannot be ruled out, even if only as part of the squad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An unforgattable ride for Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An unforgattable ride for Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

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The boy wonder has done little wrong so far. Ever since making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals and scoring a record-breaking century, there has been no looking back for him. He has since enjoyed a memorable run with the India Under-19 side, smashing centuries in England, Australia and South Africa, culminating in a blistering knock of 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final that helped India clinch their sixth title in the format.

Sooryavanshi has continued to dazzle in the ongoing IPL season, amassing 440 runs from 11 matches, including one century and two half-centuries.

Calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maiden India cap have gathered pace over the last couple of months, with renowned former cricketers such as Michael Vaughan, Michael Clarke, Kris Srikkanth and Shikhar Dhawan backing the youngster for an India call-up. On the other hand, Carlos Brathwaite has urged the BCCI to give it some time. Even AB de Villiers has called for patience, insisting that a rocky road still lies ahead for Sooryavanshi.

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