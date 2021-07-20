BCCI says Kohli, Rahane ruled out of County XI match due to injuries, reveals why Avesh, Sundar playing for opponents

India had to deal with injury scares ahead of the England Test series as captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were both ruled out of the three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI on Tuesday.

It was a surprise to see Rohit Sharma walk out for the toss at Chester-le-Street in Durham instead of Kohli or Rahane as this is India's only chance to get match-practice before the five-Test series gets underway on August 4. But BCCI late in the evening confirmed that Kohli and Rahane had niggles.

BCCI said Kohli was ruled out of the practice match, which has been given first-class status, due to stiffness in back.

"Captain Virat Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team," the release said.

India vs County Select XI live scores

Vice-captain Rahane's injury on left hamstring appears to be more serious than Kohli's but BCCI confirmed that that the right-hander is expected to regain full fitness before the first Test at Trent Bridge.

"Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him, and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham.

"Rohit Sharma is captaining the side for the three-day first-class warm-up game," BCCI added.

The Indian cricket board also clarified as to why pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Washington Sundar were turning up for the opponents County XI despite this being a first-class match.

BCCI said Sundar and Avesh were made available after ECB requested to allow two players to play for the County side as their a couple of their players were ruled out.

"The ECB made a request to the Indian team management to let two players from the Indian contingent play for County Select XI after some of their players were deemed to be unavailable either due to injury or close contacts of a Covid-19 positive person. Accordingly, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been made available to play for their team," BCCI said.