BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces new scheme, Rohit, Kohli and Test stars can earn yearly 3.15 crore bonus

Minutes after India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala to complete a 4-1 drubbing, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme', an additional reward structure on top of existing match fee. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah(PTI)

“I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs,” Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The new scheme will benefit the ones who are regular in India's Test squad and XI. The cricketers who stay fit and available for more than 50% of India's Test matches in a year, would get an additional ₹15 lakh per Test for being a part of the squad. The ones playing more than 50% of India's Test matches in a year would get ₹30 lakh per match.

The amount increases further if a cricketer is part of more than 75% of India's Test matches in a year. The ones in the squad would earn ₹22.5 lakh per Test and the the ones in the XI would get ₹45 lakh per Test.

To make matters easy, If Test regulars like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin play at least 7 Tests in a year where India plays 9, then the have a chance of earning ₹3.15 crore additionally apart from the regular Test-match fees of ₹15 lakh per match.

This move reflects the board's commitment to preserving and valuing the oldest format of the game. The board has in recent weeks urged players to play more Test cricket, be it at the international or domestic level, observing that many players have started to prioritise the Indian Premier League (IPL) over red-ball cricket.

Earlier in February, Shah said: "There is a trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport."

The BCCI secretary further stated that the board had a clear vision from the start that whoever aspires to play for India should play domestic cricket first.

"It is essential to recognise that domestic cricket forms the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as the feeder line to Team India. Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset - every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic tournaments remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications," he had added.