BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms IPL will return to India in 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place in India. Shah confirmed the development during 'The Champions Call' event in Chennai, organised to celebrate Chennai Super Kings' victory in IPL 2021.

"I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining," the BCCI secretary said.

"We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like," Jay Shah further said.

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League began in India but it was suspended midway through the tournament due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the camps of participating franchises. The season was eventually completed in September-October later this year in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the entire 2020 IPL also took place in the UAE.

International cricket had returned to India for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year when England toured the country for five Tests, five T20Is and as many ODIs. Following the suspension of the tournament, the Indian team had been on the road before the New Zealand tour began earlier this week.

In October, the BCCI confirmed that franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be added to the 2022 edition of the IPL, making it the only second edition of the tournament to have ten teams.

