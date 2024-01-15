BCCI seeks applications to replace Salil Ankola as national selector

There will be one change in India’s five-member men's national selection committee soon with BCCI inviting applicants through an advertisement on its website on Monday. It is understood that applicants are invited to specifically fill the position soon to be vacated by Salil Ankola. There will be one change in India’s five-member men's national selection committee soon | Image for representation

The former India pacer was appointed selector on January 7, 2023 but will not get an extension as Ajit Agarkar, who became chief selector last July, comes from the same West Zone.

Although the BCCI constitution does not bar two selectors from the same Zone in the five-member committee, board officials prefer to stick to the convention of having a selector from each of the five zones to keep everyone within the board happy.

The new selector is expected to be from North Zone, currently unrepresented after Chetan Sharma’s exit. Applicants have been given till January 25 to apply. They should have played a minimum of seven Tests, or 30 first-class games or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches to be eligible.

Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sundar Das and S Sharath are the other members of India’s selection committee.