BCCI shifts IPL 2025 final from Kolkata to Ahmedabad; Mullanpur gets Qualifier 1 and Eliminator

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final on June 3 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the venues for the playoffs of the ongoing 18th edition of the tournament on Tuesday. The venue will also host Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 29 and 30, respectively. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final on June 3.(IPL)

The IPL 2025 season resumed on May 17 after a one-week suspension owing to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. After both countries declared a ceasefire, the BCCI announced a revised schedule. However, the Indian Cricket Board did not confirm the venues for the playoffs.

Earlier, the IPL 2025 final was supposed to be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The venue was also slated to host Qualifier 2. On the other hand, Qualifier 1 and Eliminator were supposed to go ahead at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

“The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters,” an official BCCI release stated.

The board also confirmed that similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, May 20, with the contest between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

So far, the Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings have cemented their place in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will decide who will take fourth place.

If the Mumbai Indians win against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, the Hardik Pandya-led side will confirm their place in the playoffs.

However, if Delhi Capitals win, the race will stretch a few more days. The last league stage match will be played on May 27 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana.

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, while RCB and Punjab Kings are in second and third place, respectively. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are in the next two slots.

Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and CSK have all been eliminated from the playoff race.

RCB-SRH fixture shifted to Lucknow

The fixture between RCB and SRH, which was slated to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, May 23, has been shifted to Ekana in Lucknow.

“The TATA IPL Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru,” the BCCI said in its statement.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, will now play their remaining two matches at the Ekana in Lucknow.