BCCI slaps demerit point on Varun Chakaravarthy as strict action taken against KKR star for IPL code of conduct breach

Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowler Varun Chakaravarthy has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their clash against Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Chakaravarthy, who dismissed Dewald Brevis during CSK's tense run chase, gave the batter a pointed send-off – an action that drew immediate attention. The spinner admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the match referee’s sanction. Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy and Rinku Singh celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel during IPL 2025(Surjeet Yadav)

“Varun Chakaravarthy, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

"Varun Chakaravarthy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL said in a media release.

Brevis, who had launched a stunning counterattack with a 25-ball 52, was dismissed after shifting the momentum firmly in CSK's favour. Chakaravarthy’s reaction triggered disciplinary action – adding to KKR’s woes on a night when their playoff hopes took a severe blow.

KKR all but out of playoff race

The match itself saw plenty of drama. Noor Ahmad’s crafty 4/31 turned the screws on KKR, who stumbled to 179/6 despite a brisk start. Andre Russell (38 off 21) and Sunil Narine (26 off 17) threatened to lift the total, but Ahmad’s mid-innings spell, aided by CSK’s spin trio (5/84), proved pivotal.

CSK’s chase saw early turbulence at 60/5, before Brevis’ onslaught, including a 30-run over off Vaibhav Arora, flipped the game. Urvil Patel’s fiery debut (11-ball 31) added spark, and MS Dhoni sealed the deal with a vintage six and a single, walking off unbeaten on 17.

For KKR, the defeat at home leaves them with 11 points from 12 matches and a play-off path dependent on other results.