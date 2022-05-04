BCCI slaps journalist Boria Majumdar with two-year ban for intimidating India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday slapped a two-year ban on journalist Boria Majumdar for intimidating wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha.

The development was confirmed by ANI. “BCCI issues order to ban journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha,” it tweeted.

Saha, who is a centrally-contracted player, had shared a screenshot of messages on February 23, which showed an unnamed journalist threatening him for an interview, who happened to be Majumdar. The journalist, in his defence, had earlier claimed that Saha had 'doctored' the WhatsApp screenshots of the chats between them before sharing it online.

The cricket governing body had then formed a three-member panel comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe Saha's allegation. Both parties also appeared before the BCCI Apex Committee last month and presented their respective versions.

The two year ban against Majumdar include:

– Banned from getting accreditation as a member of the press in any match (domestic or international) in India

– Banned from getting any interviews with registered players in India

– Banned from access to any of BCCI or member association-owned cricket facilities.

