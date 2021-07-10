BCCI, SLC announce revised schedule for India vs Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised schedule of India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The three-match ODI series will now begin from July 18, instead of July 13, followed by the T20Is.

"The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases. The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," BCCI said in a statement.

The three ODIs will be now be played on July 18, July 20, and July 23. The T20I series will begin from July 25 followed by the next two matches on July 27 and July 29. All the matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Here is the revised schedule of India vs Sri Lanka ODI and T20Is

India vs Sri Lanka series schedule

“We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Mr Ashley de Silva, SLC CEO, said: “We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.”

Former Zimbabwe opener and current Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower was the first to test positive for the coronavirus in the Sri Lankan camp on Thursday. The hosts' data analyst GT Niroshan was the next confirmed case of the virus which led both SLC and BCCI to spring into action.

There were speculations that Sri Lanka might field an alternate squad, which had been isolating in Dambula, for the ODI series to start on schedule but another positive case, this time with a cricketer from the alternate squad forced the boards to announce a fresh schedule.

A young Indian, which has six fresh faces, will be led by Shikhar Dhawan as regular captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are currently in England with the Test side.

