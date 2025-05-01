BCCI takes swift action against Shreyas Iyer after PBKS captain found guilty of IPL Code of Conduct breach against CSK

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was pulled up by BCCI after being found guilty of IPL Code of Conduct breach during their match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Iyer was punished with a ₹12 lakh fine as PBKS were guilty of maintaining a slow over rate against CSK, which falls under IPL's Code of Conduct breach. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reacts as he returns to the pavilion(PTI)

"Shreyas Iyer, Captain, Punjab Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 12 Lakh," BCCI said in a release.

Iyer, however, would not worry too much about the fine for two reasons -1) it was for an over-rate offence, which is more like taking one for the team and does not come with an additional headache of a demerit point, and 2) PBKS won the match comfortably, in which Iyer scored a blistering 72 off 41 balls.

Riding on the late four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal (4/32), including a hat-trick, PBKS bowled out CSK for 190, and despite a little stumbling towards the end, the visitors got over the line with two balls to spare, scoring 194/6.

Shreyas Iyer (72, 41b, 5x4, 4x6) and Prabhsimran (54, 36 balls, 5x4s, 3x6) were the architects of the victory.

PBKS has moved up to second in the table with 13 points, while CSK is on 10th with just four points. This result also eliminated their improbable play-off hopes.

Skipper Iyer responded with a meticulous fifty — his fourth since taking charge of PBKS — while Prabhsimran brought up his third half-century of the season as the two forged a crucial 72-run stand for the second wicket, which set the platform for PBKS’ win.

Iyer towered over the others, rotating the strike with ease while getting the big boundaries to constantly ward off the pressure, which CSK tried to build towards the end with wickets and dot balls.

Taking 20 runs off Matheesha Pathirana’s 17th over, which included two sixes and a four from Iyer’s bat, shut the doors completely on CSK but a few late wickets only delayed the inevitable.