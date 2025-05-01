Rohit Sharma throws Sanju Samson off guard with birthday confusion, lights up internet with Rahul Dravid reunion

In a light-hearted moment that delighted fans ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ clash with the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma turned on the charm during a playful exchange with Sanju Samson at the nets. The RR skipper – currently on the sidelines nursing an injury – walked up to Rohit and asked if it was his birthday, prompting a classic deadpan denial from the MI veteran. True to his easygoing persona, Rohit initially brushed it off with a grin before finally admitting, yes, it was his 38th birthday. Rohit Sharma with Sanju Samson (L) and Rahul Dravid(X)

What followed was a warm round of hugs, not just with Samson but with several RR players, as camaraderie trumped competition on the eve of the IPL fixture. Adding to the nostalgic undertone of the video, Rohit was also seen reuniting with Rahul Dravid, the former India head coach who now works with the Royals. The two shared a brief yet heartfelt conversation, the video of which went viral.

Watch:

Rohit and Dravid were key to India breaking a long trophy drought in ICC tournaments last year, with the side defeating South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies. The tournament was also Dravid's final assignment as the Indian head coach, with another former batter, Gautam Gambhir, succeeding him in the role.

In the ongoing IPL season, however, Dravid's RR have struggled significantly, with the side registering only three wins in the season so far. The Royals did record a much-needed victory in their last match, chasing down a daunting 213-run target against Gujarat Titans, thanks largely to their 14-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngster smashed a century in just 35 balls, eventually scoring 101 to all but secure a heavy win for the Royals even before his dismissal in the innings.

MI, meanwhile, have been on a stellar run in the season, winning five matches on the trot, which comfortably placed them in the top four of the table. In their last match, they humbled the Lucknow Super Giants, registering a 54-run victory against Rishabh Pant's men after posting a strong score of 215/7 in their 20 overs.