Yuzvendra Chahal spins his magic to claim 2nd IPL hat-trick, joins elite list as MS Dhoni and CSK crumble in death overs

Yuzvendra Chahal spun his magic once again and scripted history by claiming a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at Chepuak. The veteran spinner brought his A-game to the table to derail CSK's chances of getting past 200 as they were all out for 190. Shreyas Iyer brought him back into the attack to bowl the all-important penultimate over in front of legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a hat-trick against CSK on Wednesday.(AFP)

Chahal claimed four wickets in the over to dismantle CSK's lower-middle order on his own. He failed to get his line right on the first ball and bowled a wide, while Dhoni smashed him for a maximum straight down the ground on the first legal delivery. The CSK skipper went for another aerial shot but got caught this time by Nehal Wadhera. Deepak Hooda came in to replace Dhoni in the middle and took a single on the first ball he faced, but after that, Chahal was all over CSK.

He forced Hooda to go for an aerial route, and Priyansh Arya caught him. The hosts sent Anshul Kamboj as the Impact Player to give support to Shivam Dube. But it didn't work out, and Kamboj was bamboozled for a golden duck. It was Noor Ahmad's job to stop Chahal from claiming a hat-trick but he also went for a big shot only to get caught by Marco Jansen. He became the first player to claim a hat-trick against CSK in IPL.

It was Chahal's second hat-trick in IPL, and he became the third player to claim it multiple times in the tournament.

Players with multiple hat-tricks in IPL

Amit Mishra - 3 (2008, 2011 & 2013)

Yuvraj Singh - 2 (2009)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 2 (2022, 2025)

It was also the second time when he claimed four wickets in an over.

Four wickets in an over for a bowler in IPL

Amit Mishra SRH vs PWI Pune 2013

Yuzvendra Chahal RR vs KKR Brabourne 2022

Andre Russell KKR vs GT Navi Mumbai 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal PBKS vs CSK Chennai 2025

“Plan was to go for wickets”: Chahal after claiming hat-trick

CSK were all out for 190 in 19.2 overs as Chahal talked about claiming a hat-trick after the first innings and revealed his plans.

“Feeling very good, it was the 19th over and in front of me was Mahi bhai, felt it could go either way, but the plan was to go for wickets. Five fielders were inside and the plan was to bowl on the stumps and also to bowl wide, not bowl easy balls and play with the batter's mind,” he told broadcasters.

He celebrated the hat-trick with his trademark style of lying on the ground and striking a nonchalant pose.

“It came from the memes and I had planned to do this celebration if I take a five-fer or a hat-trick. It is not easy, 190 is a good score, when the ball is old, it turns, still a good total to chase,” he concluded.