BCCI to judge Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli separately for 2027 World Cup based on one key factor – Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly concerned about Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of next year’s World Cup. The former India captain was picked for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting June 14, but his participation remains subject to fitness. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season and missed four matches for the Mumbai Indians. Although he marked his return with a sparkling half-century, Rohit has largely been used as an Impact Sub, reportedly leaving the board concerned about his overall fitness.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may not play the 2027 World Cup together(AFP)

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The Times of India has reported that the decision-makers are concerned about Rohit’s ability to stay injury-free and maintain his fitness in the lead-up to next year’s World Cup. “Rohit did not report to the centre of excellence (COE) for those three weeks. He has become lean, but there are concerns about his body being able to take the load of high-performance sport. He has to field for 50 overs. ODI cricket doesn’t have the option of an Impact Player like the IPL,” TOI quoted a source as saying.

‘Rohit didn't report to COE’

Besides, the report states that the BCCI is no longer placing Rohit and Virat Kohli in the same bracket because of the stark difference in their fitness levels. While Rohit has continued to struggle with injuries, Kohli keeps proving why he remains one of the fittest cricketers, let alone sportspersons, in the world. Even when he is away from India, Kohli continues to grind it out in the indoor facilities at Lord’s, which explains why signs of rust rarely show in his game.

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{{^usCountry}} As for Rohit, there has been no shortage of runs. He has scored four fifties and a century in his last 10 ODIs. However, despite losing weight, how well his body holds up will ultimately decide his fate for the 2027 World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for Rohit, there has been no shortage of runs. He has scored four fifties and a century in his last 10 ODIs. However, despite losing weight, how well his body holds up will ultimately decide his fate for the 2027 World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “At this moment, Kohli’s fitness and form are better than most cricketers in India. But one has to understand that Kohli and Rohit can’t be clubbed together anymore. A firm decision needs to be taken on Rohit after consulting the BCCI medical team,” the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At this moment, Kohli’s fitness and form are better than most cricketers in India. But one has to understand that Kohli and Rohit can’t be clubbed together anymore. A firm decision needs to be taken on Rohit after consulting the BCCI medical team,” the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If Rohit’s fitness concerns persist, the BCCI may have to start grooming a backup opener. Ishan Kishan has been picked for the three Afghanistan matches on June 14, 17 and 20, but Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to wait. Ultimately, the situation should become clearer during the England fixtures in mid-July. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Rohit’s fitness concerns persist, the BCCI may have to start grooming a backup opener. Ishan Kishan has been picked for the three Afghanistan matches on June 14, 17 and 20, but Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to wait. Ultimately, the situation should become clearer during the England fixtures in mid-July. {{/usCountry}}

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