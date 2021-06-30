Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / BCCI to recommend Mithali Raj, R Ashwin for Khel Ratna; Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for Arjuna: Report
cricket

BCCI to recommend Mithali Raj, R Ashwin for Khel Ratna; Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for Arjuna: Report

Men’s team batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be recommended for the Arjuna award. BCCI has decided not to send any names from the women’s team for the Arjuna award.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Mithali Raj, R Ashwin

India women’s ODI and Test team captain Mithali Raj and men’s team senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are set to be nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award – the country’s highest sporting honour – by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reported news agency PTI.

Men’s team batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be recommended for the Arjuna award. BCCI has decided not to send any names from the women’s team for the Arjuna award.

"No women cricketer has been nominated for Arjuna. Mithali's name has been recommended for Khel Ratna," a BCCI official told PTI on Wednesday.

Mithali Raj continues to be one of the biggest names in Indian cricket. She completed 22 years in international cricket last week. The 38 year-old is also the leading run getter in ODIs with more than 7000 runs.

Ashwin, who is already an Arjuna awardee like Mithali, has also been a consistent performer for India in Test cricket. He has taken 413 wickets in 79 Tests besides 150 and 42 scalps in ODIs and T20s though he doesn't play for India in the shorter formats.

Dhawan, who will be captaining India in the upcoming limited overs series in Sri Lanka, is a frontrunner for Arjuna. The 35-year-old southpaw has scored 5977 runs in 142 ODIs besides 2315 and 1673 Test and T20 runs respectively.

Last year, India limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma was among the five Indian sportspersons to bag the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mithali raj r ashwin rajiv gandhi khel ratna award shikhar dhawan
TRENDING NEWS

Cat kept coming home wet every day, the reason is super sweet. Watch

Flintstones-themed house in California settles lawsuit with town

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP