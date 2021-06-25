BCCI to request ECB for two warm-up matches for India before England Tests: Report

The BCCI will be writing to the England and Wales Cricket Board, requesting them to arrange a couple of warm-up matches for the Indian cricket team before the start of the five-Test series against England from August 4.

There is a six-week-long gap between now and the start of the Test series, and after India's performance in the World Test Championship final which they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets, the Indian Express has reported that Jay Shah, the board's vice-president, has spoken to the Indian team management and the decision has been taken collectively.

"Jay (Shah) will be speaking to ECB and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison to make an arrangement for two warm-up games before the five Test match series," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told the Indian Express. "The secretary felt that the BCCI should request the ECB to give at least two warm-up games so that players can get in some good match practice before the series starts."

The Covid-19 protocols and the isolation rules that come with it has made it tough to conduct warm-up matches. Usually, the team plays at least one three-day practice match to fine tune itself ahead of a crucial series. Over the years, India A teams have also visited England, but this time around, the senior team took field against New Zealand in the WTC final on the back of just one instar-squad simulation match, which, as it turned out, was no equal to actual match practice.

The Indian team will now disperse from the bubble for three weeks before re-entering it on July 14 ahead of the Test series. Kohli himself had raised a valuable point about India requesting for some First-Class tune-up matches, but added that it was turned down.

"That doesn't depend on us. We obviously wanted First-Class games which I believe has not been given to us. I don't know what the reasons for that are," Kohli said after India's loss in the WTC final.