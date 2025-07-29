BCCI's call on India vs Pakistan awaited amid outrage; Asia Cup snub may hurt Suryakumar Yadav’s team: Report

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is set to resume later this year in September after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the schedule for the 2025 Asia Cup last week. The two teams will face each other on September 14 in the Group A encounter, and if they progress to the final, the tournament could likely witness two more encounters. However, the announcement triggered an avalanche of criticism on social media as the Indian sports ministry threw the ball into the BCCI's court to take the final call. India could likely face Pakistan thrice in Asia Cup 2025

The public outrage stemmed from the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 civilians lost their lives. The incident was followed by a military showdown between the nations, during which India conducted Operation Sindoor.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the BCCI had stalled the confirmation of their participation in the Asia Cup, leaving the tournament on the verge of being cancelled as the Indian cricket board awaited the government's approval. The anticipation ended last week when the ACC head and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, announced the schedule for the Asia Cup.

"As of now, the BCCI does not come under the purview of the sports ministry as the National Sports Governance Bill is still to be passed. So, the ministry doesn't have a say, but we will wait and see how the BCCI responds to public sentiment," a sports ministry source told PTI.

What happens if India refuse to play against Pakistan in Asia Cup?

According to a report in NDTV, India do have the right to forfeit the game against Pakistan, but it will be a loss for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side as the organisers, based on the rules, will consider it as a walkover and hence hand Pakistan the designated points.

"This is not a bilateral contest but a match in a multi-nation tournament. If India does not play or forfeit the match, it will give Pakistan a huge advantage. This will be like giving them a walkover, which is not desirable," sources told the channel, confirming that the match is unlikely to be cancelled.

Earlier this month, the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions side refused to play against Pakistan in the second season of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham for the same reason, following a backlash from fans. The decision forced WCL organisers to call off the game, and they later apologised to the Indian players for "unintentionally causing discomfort."